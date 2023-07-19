Habitat for Humanity partners with Evansville Otters for Build Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Habitat for Humanity of Evansville is partnering with the Evansville Otters for a "Build Day" Wednesday.
Together volunteers will raise the walls for the future home located along Monroe Avenue.
Otters players and staff will be at the site at 10 a.m.
The "Build Day" coincides with Habitat for Humanity's "Headed or Home" game Thursday, August 3rd.
During the game, the Otters will host the Florence Y'alls at Bosse Field.
The game is set to start at 6:35 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m.
The game will include t-shirt giveaways, door prizes, a half-pot drawing, and the "500 Voice Choir."
The Otters first partnered with Habitat in 2019 and have continued to be supporters throughout the years.