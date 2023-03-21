Habitat for Humanity partners with Opportunity Center

The Opportunity Center and Habitat for Humanity partnered and celebrated National Disability Awareness Month by offering a special session for volunteers on building a home.
This session will give the volunteers of the Opportunity Center a chance to gain hands-on
experience in providing decent and affordable housing to the Owensboro-Daviess County community.
They were given a safety class and training by the Habitat Construction Crew and then built two interior walls to be used in a Habitat house.
We spoke with Executive Director of The Opportunity Center, Rosemary Conder on what she wants the community to understand, “One of the most important things that we want to make sure that the community’s aware of is the abilities of the people we serve. So we have adults with different abilities here. So I think, showing that they can participate in community events. They love to have work and life skills opportunities, and so patterning with habitat is the perfect for them.”
Habitat currently has five open construction projects in Owensboro-Daviess County. The walls built by the Opportunity Center will be used in their 157th home on West 10th Street.
We spoke with Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity, Jeremy Stephens, on the message he wants everyone to recognize, “The message is, it doesn’t matter who you are. There’s an availability to serve others that I really believe that The Opportunity Center, Habitat for Humanity, and all these wonderful nonprofits in our community are in the service industry. And so the message I hope we get out of this is that anyone can serve if given the chance.”