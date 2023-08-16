Habitat of Humanity Evansville partners with AARP for ADA compliant home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Habitat for Humanity Evansville has partnered with AARP Indiana to build an ADA complaint home in Tepe Park.
"Its a blessing," said Louise Dixon, the new homeowner. "I'm gonna have everything handicap accessories so that'll help me out a lot."
Louise is the caregiver to her bedridden brother Jack. Once the home is complete, her and Jack will be able to live comfortably for years to come.
The home is expected to be completed by the new year. The two will then be able to move in to the 5th ADA compliant home Habitat for Humanity has built.
"When they put that key in my hand its going to be a whole different scenario," Dixon says. "I'm probably going to get stuck right there."
Louise's new home will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The home will feature many amenities to help Louise and Jack, including an entrance ramp to the home, walk-in shower, grab bars near the toilet and shower, wider doorways and so much more.
"To have something that will improve their quality of life like that just cannot be underestimated," said Beth Folz, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Evansville.
For this home, Habitat teamed up with AARP Indiana. AARP donated 90-thousand dollars as well as a volunteer team to sponsor the home project, making sure Louise and Jack live independently and comfortably.
"She [Louise] is one of Indiana's 790-thousand caregivers who contribute a lot of unpaid labor caring for her brother and we are go glad we can play a small role in her housing story," said Addison Pollock, Director of Community Engagement with AARP Indiana.
AARP Indiana tells 44news, this wont be the last time they work with Habitat for Humanity Evansville and are very excited for future home projects.