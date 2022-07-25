Hadi Shrine Half-Pot winnings remain unclaimed

It's been two weeks since the Evansville Hadi Shriners announced the winning number for the latest Hadi Shrine Half-Pot, and officials say the prize money remains unclaimed.
The Hadi Shriners announced the winning numbers for the half-pot back on July 11.
The total pot reached a whopping $216,150, meaning the holder of the winning ticket would take home $108,075.
The Hadi Shiners say the winning ticket holder has until 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 to confirm their number and claim their prize.
According to the official rules posted on hadihalfpot.com, unclaimed winnings will be retained by the Hadi Temple Association.
If you happen to have the winning ticket, you can call the Hadi Shrine at 812-423-4285 for information on claiming your prize.