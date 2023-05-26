Hadi Shriners Half-Pot ticket sales begins

A summer fundraiser kicks off in Evansville.
The Hadi Shriners Half-Pot gets underway in multiple ticket locations in southwestern Indiana.
Tickets sales start at 11AM and will go on throughout the weekend.
The ticket sales will take place at the Hadi Shriners location along Riverside Drive in Evansville. There are also locations available in Princeton, Huntingburg, and Vincennes.
Tickets are 5 dollars for a single ticket, 10 dollars for 3, 20 dollars for 20, 40 dollars for 50, and 100 dollars for 150 tickets. Ticket purchases are cash only.
New this year, tickets for the half-pot will be available at the Evansville Food Truck Festival on Sunday at Bosse Field.
More information on locations and timeframe for tickets sales can be found at hadihalfpot.com