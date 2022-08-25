Halloween volunteers needed in Henderson

Don't freak out. This isn't meant to spook or scare anyone.
But the reality is; Halloween will be here soon.
That's why organizers of a Halloween celebration in Henderson need as many volunteers as they can muster ahead of this year's holiday.
The East End Halloween Extravaganza is made possible by the Audubon Kids Zone, John J. Kennedy Community Center, Henderson Parks and Recreation Department, along with other organizations that are all joining forces.
It's happening Sunday, October 30 from 2-4 p.m.
The route begins at the Audubon Kids Zone on the corner of Letcher and Powell streets and it will wrap up at the John F. Kennedy Community Center at 515 Alvasia St.
Organizers say the event is open to everyone.
As many as 1,500 people have participated in this even in the past, according to the city.