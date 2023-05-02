Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office looking for suspect who stole charity money from tire shop

LEWISPORT, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for a suspect who robbed a family tire shop of charity money and cash from the register.
They say shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday evening, surveillance footage shows a black S.U.V. with a passenger pulled up to the business, located just off of Roberts Lane and Highway 60.
The say the suspect then threw a hammer threw the glass front door, and proceeded inside. The suspect immediately went behind the counter and took the money from the store's St. Jude charity board.
44News spoke to Dave Thompson, owner of Thompson Tire, and his family. They say they are shocked and hurt that someone stole the donated money they had intended for children at St. Jude.
"The board was actually something my father started" said Dave. "The money he took in the register, is nothing compared to what happened here. I can take a 200 dollar loss, but what they've done to these children here...is awful" he continued.
Authorities say the suspect stole over $3,000 from the charity board, and then returned a second time for money from the cash register.
They say the suspect was inside for less than three minutes before they left the scene.
Anyone with any information on the suspect, or the vehicle, are asked to contact Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office at (270) 927-6247 or Hancock County Dispatch at (270) 927-1311.