Hancock County Schools district places all schools on lockdown due to 'unresolved safety concern'

All schools in the Hancock County Public Schools district are currently on lockdown after an incident that started Monday morning.
It started on Monday morning when around 9:18 a.m., when the Hancock County Sheriff's Department said that Hancock County High School was on a temporary "soft lockdown" due to threats made by a student.
The sheriff's department said that the threats weren't directed at the high school, and that there was no immediate threat to students.
Another statement from officials with the Hancock County Public Schools district said that all schools in the district were being placed under a soft lockdown out of an abundance of caution due to an "unresolved safety concern in the county."
No other information is available right now, but you can stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.