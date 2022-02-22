Hancock County Schools Close Due to Issues Caused by Power Outage

School officials in Hancock County, Kentucky, say some students are currently out of class due to a power outage.
The Hancock County Schools district said all students were out of class Tuesday due to complications associated with a power outage at Hancock County High School.
A post shared by district officials also said that the financial aid meeting planned for Hancock County High School seniors that was scheduled for Wednesday was also being canceled.
Make-up dates for the missed school day and the financial aid meeting will be established at a later time.
Right now, the district hasn't said that Wednesday's school day would be canceled due to the outage.