Hancock County Schools Close Due to Issues Caused by Power Outage

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.
Ohio River at Cairo.
Ohio River at Golconda.
Ohio River at Paducah.

.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.  Minor flooding
is forecast at all points on the Ohio mentioned in this statement,
except for Shawneetown, where moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.
At 46.0 feet, Highway 662 near the old Lock and Dam 47 begins to
flood. This is approximately 1/2 mile downstream from the current
lock and dam.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 41.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.5
feet early Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and a few thunderstorms will persist this morning and
early afternoon. The chance for significant flash flooding
has ended. But, given the saturated ground conditions, the
lingering showers and storms could cause some minor water
problems.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Hancock County Schools Close Due to Issues Caused by Power Outage

  • Updated
  • 0
Hancock County High School

School officials in Hancock County, Kentucky, say some students are currently out of class due to a power outage.

The Hancock County Schools district said all students were out of class Tuesday due to complications associated with a power outage at Hancock County High School.

A post shared by district officials also said that the financial aid meeting planned for Hancock County High School seniors that was scheduled for Wednesday was also being canceled.

Make-up dates for the missed school day and the financial aid meeting will be established at a later time.

Right now, the district hasn't said that Wednesday's school day would be canceled due to the outage.