Hancock County Sheriff warns public of scam caller posing as Kenergy official

The Hancock County Sheriff's Department in Hancock County, Kentucky, is asking residents to be on the lookout for a new scam.
The sheriff's department says it was contacted by a concerned citizen who was targeted by the scam.
The citizen said they received a phone call from someone claiming to be with Kenergy, who threatened to shut off their electricity.
According to the citizen, the scam caller claimed they were late on paying their bill, and demanded an immediate payment to avoid utilities being disconnected.
The sheriff's department says that the citizen called an official Kenergy line, and confirmed that they didn't have any bills due.
"This appears to be a scam with persons attempting to get credit card information," the sheriff's department said in a statement. "If you receive such a call hang up and call Kenergy direct."