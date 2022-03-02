Hancock County Sheriff's Department Looking for Missing 15-Year-Old

The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is asking for information on the whereabouts of a missing teen.
According to the sheriff's department, 15-year-old Caiden Isaah Sturgeon was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the Windward Heights Apartments in Hawesville, Kentucky.
the sheriff's department says Sturgeon is about 5' 10" tall, and that he weights around 140 pounds.
He has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a Rockstar (Puff) Jacket as seen in the photo, gray Adidas pants, UGG brand house shoes, and a black/red Adidas backpack.
Anyone who has information on the 15-year-olds location should call Hancock County dispatch at 270-927-1311.