Hancock County woman sentenced to prison for child porn offenses

A Hancock County, Kentucky woman will spend the next two decades behind bars after being sentenced in a child pornography case, officials with the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.
Court documents show 40-year-old Shasta Maria Coiles of Lewisport was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison with no parole.
The justice department says Coiles was sentenced for committing three counts of production of child porn, two counts of distribution of child porn, and one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor.
Coiles committed these offenses in March of 2020 and was arrested that month by Special Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to authorities. In addition to the prison sentence, Coiles was placed on supervised release for her lifetime.
“I commend the work of the FBI agents who investigated the case and AUSA Hancock for his handling of the prosecution,” stated United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett. “The production, distribution, and transfer of child pornography merit the 20-year sentence imposed."
"Upon release from prison, the defendant will be under the close supervision of federal probation officers for the remainder of her life," Bennett continued. "This office, in partnership with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, will continue to work diligently to identify and prosecute those who sexually exploit children.”
"Coiles' significant sentence will not undo the harm and pain her actions have caused innocent children and their families, but we hope it will serve as a wake-up call to those who think they can hide behind the anonymity of the internet," said Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen of the FBI's Louisville Field Office. "Uncovering those who exploit this most vulnerable population will always be a major focus of the FBI and our law enforcement partners."
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Louisville Field Office investigated the case.