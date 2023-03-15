 Skip to main content
Hangers seeks dress donations for students

  • Updated
Megan DiVenti

A local organization is in urgent need of formal dress donations. 

Hangers, the EVSC student clothing resource, is trying to find dresses for 20 young girls from Lincoln K-8 school before their school dance this Friday. 

Organizers say they need girls party dresses sizes 4t to 20. 

Anyone interested in helping should bring in dresses between the hours of 8 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, March 15th. 

Hangers is located at 2319 Stringtown Road in Evansville. 

For questions, their number is (812)-435-8888 ext. 22212.

