Hangers seeks dress donations for students

A local organization is in urgent need of formal dress donations.
Hangers, the EVSC student clothing resource, is trying to find dresses for 20 young girls from Lincoln K-8 school before their school dance this Friday.
Organizers say they need girls party dresses sizes 4t to 20.
Anyone interested in helping should bring in dresses between the hours of 8 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, March 15th.
Hangers is located at 2319 Stringtown Road in Evansville.
For questions, their number is (812)-435-8888 ext. 22212.