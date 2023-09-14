Hangers to host 'Scooping for Students' ice cream giveback

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)--The community is invited to enjoy a sweet treat with an organization just as sweet.
EVSC Hangers invites the community to participate in this years 'Scooping for Students.'
The annual fundraiser helps Hangers which is a clothing bank for students.
All proceeds directly benefit Hangers who serves thousands of students each year who need clothing for school and hygiene items.
The event will be held at GD Ritzy's located at 601 North Green River Road in Evansville from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 14th.