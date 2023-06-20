Hanson Elementary school is currently being demolished

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Hanson Elementary has officially said its goodbye to the community. The demolition of the facility started on Monday, and will continue for up to two weeks.
The institution has been enriched in history as it has been teaching the younger generations for over 100 years now.
Amy Polley, the school counselor at Hanson, says "Well it's bittersweet. There's a lot of memories. Good feelings in those halls and in those rooms."
The remodel of Hanson Elementary was very much needed as the community continues to flourish. As one chapter closes, another is just beginning. Plans to re-open the doors are set for July to allow teachers to get ready for the upcoming school year.