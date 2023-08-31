Hanson Elementary School working through dismissal traffic concerns

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Frustrated parents tell 44News, Wednesday was pure chaos as classes let out for the first day at the newly built Hanson Elementary School.
Officials say traffic for after school pick-up was backed fully out to the highway.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says traffic issues at Hanson Elementary aren't new. The district actually designed the new layout of the school to hopefully resolve some of those issues.
The pick-up drive consists of two lanes that merge into one lane at the end of the line. This is so the school can check the car tag and find the student they’re looking for.
On Wednesday, officers counted up to 97 cars in the side-by-side lanes on the school’s property. The rest of the cars are forced to sit on Highway 260 in front of the school until the line moves.
“Where the issue comes, is we’re on Highway 260. It is a fairly major thoroughfare between Highway 41 over to the interstate. One of two cars start stacking up on Highway 260 and it starts causing traffic issues. Cars can’t pass safely because it is just two lanes,” says Major Charlie Young with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, authorities were in the school parking lot to help with some of the issues.
The excess traffic, or whatever couldn’t fit on the property, was motioned away until the line allowed for them to turn in.
Officials say some of the problem seems to be stemming from parents arranging a little too early to pick up their students.
Classes let out around 2:45 pm. On Thursday, cars were lining up well before 2.
Drivers are also asked to try to arrive at the school from the direction where they can turn right into the parking lot. Turning left only increases the congestion.
Officials say the Kentucky Department of Transportation intends on widening the highway in front of the school and adding a turn lane, to hopefully alleviate traffic.
The project isn’t slated to begin until students go on fall break the first full week of October.