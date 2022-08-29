Harbor House still recovering from last week's shooting

In Henderson, the community is still healing from last week’s shooting that saw two men killed and two others injured at the Harbor House.
Just after 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Henderson Police said Kenneth Gibbs entered the Harbor House after a group church service and opened fire.
Officials with the Harbor House say Gibbs was upset about something that had happened at the home, but they were not able to give specifics.
And now, leaders at the Harbor House have closed down the facility looking to repair the damage done and make changes for when their residents return.
“We’re trying to recover," said pastor Connie Beck. "We’re doing some real changes in the building. We’re doing a little bit of remodeling, just because we want the guys to have a really different picture when they come through the door. Right now, they’re all really struggling with what they’re seeing, and they’re really hesitant to come back to the building.”
Beck says herself and a few other leaders at the Harbor House are planning to put new floors in, painting the walls a different color, and getting some new furniture for their residents.
And Beck told me the harbor house will need additional funding to be able to fully recover from this incident. So if you’d like to help out, you can come here and make a monetary donation or you can message them on their Facebook to see how you can help.