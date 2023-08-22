Hard to breathe: poor air quality prompts another Air Quality Action Day for Southwest Indiana

EVANSVILLE (WEVV)-- As oppressive heat and punishing humidity settles into the Tri-State, there is another threat for people in Southwest Indiana; extremely poor air quality.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) issued another Air Quality Action Day for Wednesday August 23. The IDEM is calling for high ozone levels in Southwest Indiana.
The alert includes Evansville, Huntingburg, Mount Vernon, Paoli, Princeton, Rockport, Tell City, Vincennes, and all surrounding towns.
State forecasters predict higher ozone levels as hot and hazy conditions continue.
The Air Quality Action Days are active from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on the specified date.
According to IDEM, those who are most impacted by the poor air quality are children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions. Experts say those groups should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.
IDEM offers the following tips to help reduce ozone:
- Drive less: carpool, use public transportation, walk, bike, or work from home when possible
- Combine errands into one trip
- Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.
- Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)
- Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the thermostat to 75 degrees or above