Harrisburg Middle School evacuated due to 'suspicious item'

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (WEVV) — Authorities evacuated Harrisburg Middle School on Monday after a suspicious item was found inside.
According to authorities, a student alleged that another student was in possession of an unidentified object that appeared to be a bomb.
Once police and the the bomb technicians arrived on scene, they removed the item by robot and opened it remotely.
A media release states no explosive hazards were present.
Students and staff were able to re-enter the building at 11:00 a.m. once it was deemed safe.
Police did not specify what the item in question was but say no criminal charges are pending.