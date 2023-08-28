 Skip to main content
Harrisburg Middle School evacuated due to 'suspicious item'

  • Updated
El'Agance Shemwell

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (WEVV) — Authorities evacuated Harrisburg Middle School on Monday after a suspicious item was found inside. 

According to authorities, a student alleged that another student was in possession of an unidentified object that appeared to be a bomb. 

Once police and the the bomb technicians arrived on scene, they removed the item by robot and opened it remotely. 

A media release states no explosive hazards were present.

Students and staff were able to re-enter the building at 11:00 a.m. once it was deemed safe. 

Police did not specify what the item in question was but say no criminal charges are pending. 

