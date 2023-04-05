Hartke Pool is set to be repaired over 8 months after receiving storm damage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — If you drive down the Lloyd Expressway, then you’ve probably noticed that Hartke Pool still hasn’t been repaired after storms hit the Tri-State over 8 months ago.
Those storms hit back in early August, leaving bits of damage all over the east side of Evansville.
The heavy rain and high winds from that summer system mainly damaged the roof of the Harkte Pool entrance and locker room area.
Finally, on Wednesday, officials with the parks department provided a long overdue update.
“Well, it’s taken forever. We’ve been dealing with insurance and finally we were able to award a contract to finally clean up and repair Hartke Pool,” Deputy Mayor and Interim Director Steve Schaefer says.
When the storm happened, the city was hoping to take that as an opportunity to modernize the building and bring it up to speed with today’s standards.
“We originally wanted to completely change the building, because you know, it’s an old building and needs a lot of work,” Schaefer says.
Insurance, however, changed that plan. Now, the pool will be repaired to its more familiar glory.
“The roof and the damage that was caused last year, it’s hard to believe. But, thankfully we now have the contract to repair it and we still are planning on Hartle to be open this summer,” Schaefer says.
Some of the other city pools are currently being prepped and improved just in time for swimming season in May.
The city is also in the process of hiring lifeguards and pool staff for summertime.