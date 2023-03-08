 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...Missouri...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon...J.T. Myers Dam...Shawneetown...
Olmsted Dam...and Cairo.

.River levels have crested or will crest along the Ohio River over
the next 24 hours. Minor flooding is expected to end on all points
by early next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 23.9 feet Saturday,
March 18.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Harwood alternative high school to close; students and parents push back

  • 0
Harwood High School
Josh Myers

An alternative EVSC school, Harwood Career Preparatory High School, is slated to be shut down after this academic year. The school serves students having academic difficulties and lagging behind in credits.

A small school where students get one-on-one time with teachers, feel welcomed, and enjoy learning—that’s all set to go away with the closing of Harwood. Heaven, a Harwood student, told 44News ”now that it’s closing, I’m back to thinking I’m just going to drop out.”

Heaven’s reaction is to the news that EVSC is planning to create Harwood Centers in all five of their primary high schools where former Harwood students can continue the program within their home school. Going back to her home school is out of the question for Heaven.

According to Jason Woebkenberg, chief communications officer for EVSC, "we know from looking at the data over the past couple of years that we weren’t getting the results that we were hoping to get, so we think by having these Harwood Centers where they get to remain at their school it's going to be a much more beneficial situation for all of our students.”

Current Harwood students are worried that being put back in larger high schools will bring back many of the problems that affected their academics. One student said she’s worried about her safety if she goes back to her home school, because she had been involved in fights there before going to Harwood.

Natalie, a senior at Harwood, said ”I do believe this is such a different experience from normal high school. There aren’t cliques, there isn’t a lot of drama, and we kind of just blend in as a family. There’s not really anybody sticking out.”

EVSC says closing the school and dividing the program between schools will allow it to serve more students, but it comes at the cost of the culture of Harwood that its students attribute so much of their success to.

Michelle Young, a parent of a Harwood student, told 44News ”when my daughter went to traditional high school, I hope she would’ve stayed and graduated, but I can’t say that I know for sure she would’ve. This fall, she’s going to be starting college.”

EVSC is also facing criticism for the lack of transparency in the sudden announcement of the school’s closure. The decision was made behind closed doors without with public input.

There will be a “Keep Harwood Open” rally at 4:30pm on Monday in front of the EVSC administration building.

