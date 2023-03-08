Harwood alternative high school to close; students and parents push back

An alternative EVSC school, Harwood Career Preparatory High School, is slated to be shut down after this academic year. The school serves students having academic difficulties and lagging behind in credits.
A small school where students get one-on-one time with teachers, feel welcomed, and enjoy learning—that’s all set to go away with the closing of Harwood. Heaven, a Harwood student, told 44News ”now that it’s closing, I’m back to thinking I’m just going to drop out.”
Heaven’s reaction is to the news that EVSC is planning to create Harwood Centers in all five of their primary high schools where former Harwood students can continue the program within their home school. Going back to her home school is out of the question for Heaven.
According to Jason Woebkenberg, chief communications officer for EVSC, "we know from looking at the data over the past couple of years that we weren’t getting the results that we were hoping to get, so we think by having these Harwood Centers where they get to remain at their school it's going to be a much more beneficial situation for all of our students.”
Current Harwood students are worried that being put back in larger high schools will bring back many of the problems that affected their academics. One student said she’s worried about her safety if she goes back to her home school, because she had been involved in fights there before going to Harwood.
Natalie, a senior at Harwood, said ”I do believe this is such a different experience from normal high school. There aren’t cliques, there isn’t a lot of drama, and we kind of just blend in as a family. There’s not really anybody sticking out.”
EVSC says closing the school and dividing the program between schools will allow it to serve more students, but it comes at the cost of the culture of Harwood that its students attribute so much of their success to.
Michelle Young, a parent of a Harwood student, told 44News ”when my daughter went to traditional high school, I hope she would’ve stayed and graduated, but I can’t say that I know for sure she would’ve. This fall, she’s going to be starting college.”
EVSC is also facing criticism for the lack of transparency in the sudden announcement of the school’s closure. The decision was made behind closed doors without with public input.
There will be a “Keep Harwood Open” rally at 4:30pm on Monday in front of the EVSC administration building.