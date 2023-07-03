Having a safe Fourth of July involves being aware of the sound of fireworks and gunshots

Evansville, Ind. (WEVV) — The sound of fireworks will be heard all across the Tri-State this 4th of July, but telling the difference between fireworks and gun shots may be difficult.
According to dispatchers, over the past three years, there's an average of 608 calls a day on Independence Day.
About ten calls are about shots being fired.
Carrie James, the director for the Evansville Vanderburgh Central Dispatch, says, "We get a lot of them. They stay busy from just before dusk until well into the night."
With the volume of calls for dispatch being high, patience is needed for nonemergency calls to be completed.
"Anything that's not a high priority will have to wait, whenever we have those kinds of calls between a shots fired run or a high priority run", says James.
If you can not immediately tell the difference, get to a safe area and then make the call.
James says, "We care about you. We want you to be safe, so we ask that you take those precautions."
If you see or hear anything that is of concern, contact 9-1-1 immediately.