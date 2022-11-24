Haynie’s Corner hosts free Thanksgiving buffet

Hundreds of people spent their Thanksgiving afternoon together on Haynie’s Corner.
Several restaurants in Evansville made Thanksgiving a community celebration by offering free Thanksgiving meals on Haynie’s Corner.
It’s an event they do every year.
“You know, everybody needs a nice meal,” says Sauced owner Scott Schymik.
For the past 6 Thanksgivings, restaurants on Hayine’s Corner make sure that no one eats alone.
“Some people are alone on the holidays, so they don’t have that opportunity to be alone here. It’s very welcoming and it’s a lot of fellowship,” Schymik says.
This year, Sauced provided a Thanksgiving buffet free of charge in the ballroom.
The staff hosted the event with the help of other Haynie’s Corner businesses. Some donated food, some donated their time, other’s simply wrote a check for the cause, all to serve nearly 400 people on the house.