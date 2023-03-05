Haynie's Corner holds Spaghetti Bowl to raise money for Peephole employees

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Henderson, Posey and
Vanderburgh Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Monday evening to Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 27.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 35.7 feet early Wednesday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
35.4 feet on 09/16/2018.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Warrick, Henderson, Daviess,
Spencer and Vanderburgh Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 37.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 39.7 feet early Tuesday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Haynie's Corner holds Spaghetti Bowl to raise money for Peephole employees

  • 0
Spaghetti being served at the Spaghetti Bowl
Josh Myers

On February 16th, a car smashed through the front of the Peephole Bar & Grill on Main Street, shutting the business down completely. Now the community is coming together to keep the bar’s employees on their feet since suddenly finding themselves without work.

Haynie's Corner put on the Spaghetti Bowl on Sunday for that purpose. Big Cat, the event's organizer, told 44News ”this year, instead of raising money for the Haynie’s Corner Arts District, which will be its purpose in the future, we’re going to give that money to our good friends at the Peephole, who are losing wages, and hours, and labor right now.”

Attendees joined many local businesses that chipped in to keep the bartenders and cooks on their feet. Teams representing Main Street and Haynie’s Corner played a game of flag football, each player representing a local business.

JT Norris, manager of Peephole, told 44News ”I’ve been humbled by just the support around all of downtown, Haynie’s Corner, just across Evansville really just looking out for us.”

While nobody inside the bar during the crash was seriously injured, the interior was damaged extensively. There’s no shortage of work to be done to get back up and running.

”Jeff and I have been there every day coordinating the insurance, contractors–you name it," Norris said. "There’s still a job to be done there.” According to Norris, Peephole is hoping to be able open within the next four weeks.

Recommended for you