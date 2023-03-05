Haynie's Corner holds Spaghetti Bowl to raise money for Peephole employees

On February 16th, a car smashed through the front of the Peephole Bar & Grill on Main Street, shutting the business down completely. Now the community is coming together to keep the bar’s employees on their feet since suddenly finding themselves without work.
Haynie's Corner put on the Spaghetti Bowl on Sunday for that purpose. Big Cat, the event's organizer, told 44News ”this year, instead of raising money for the Haynie’s Corner Arts District, which will be its purpose in the future, we’re going to give that money to our good friends at the Peephole, who are losing wages, and hours, and labor right now.”
Attendees joined many local businesses that chipped in to keep the bartenders and cooks on their feet. Teams representing Main Street and Haynie’s Corner played a game of flag football, each player representing a local business.
JT Norris, manager of Peephole, told 44News ”I’ve been humbled by just the support around all of downtown, Haynie’s Corner, just across Evansville really just looking out for us.”
While nobody inside the bar during the crash was seriously injured, the interior was damaged extensively. There’s no shortage of work to be done to get back up and running.
”Jeff and I have been there every day coordinating the insurance, contractors–you name it," Norris said. "There’s still a job to be done there.” According to Norris, Peephole is hoping to be able open within the next four weeks.