Haynie's Corner hosts September Art Jam

Artists and creators across the Tri-State gathered at Haynie's Corner on Sunday for this September's Art Jam.
"It's really good to get everybody here and together and happy in one place to bring positivity like that in our community," said organizer Alexa Martin.
The event is held every month and features food trucks and music in addition to all the unique creations on display. It is totally free for participants, serving as the perfect opportunity for new and upcoming artists to connect with the artist community and share their work without having to pay a hefty entry fee.
"It brings a lot of people in the community together for people that normally wouldn't speak to each other, talk to each other, and it brings newer artists out of there shell," Martin added.
Some of the booths include books of poetry, hand drawn compositions, paintings in all different mediums, and everything in between, giving attendees a chance to discover new genres of artistry with which they might not otherwise be familiar.
"It's a great event for a lot of artists out here who really look for a place to come - it's a fantastic opportunity both for the artists and the people who are collectors," said local artist Kevin Kenny.
By giving artists a way to gain exposure, the hope is that visitors will stop and appreciate their incredible works and remember the importance of their craft.
"I think it's a really good way for the community to be reminded that the arts are very important, creativity is very important," said fellow local artist Brianna Garcia.
The next Art Jam at Haynie's Corner is scheduled for October 16th.