HCSO: Deputies respond to two crashes on US 60 East minutes apart

Henderson County deputies responded to two crashes on US 60 East on Saturday around 9:00 p.m.
Deputies responded to US 60 East at the intersection of 1078 North for an accident with injuries.
Deputies say one of the vehicles drove away from the scene. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Just 7 minutes later, deputies were dispatched back to US 60 East for a single-vehicle accident with injuries.
Authorities say the vehicle was believed to be involved in the crash at US 60 East and 1078 North.
The driver was identified as Castulo Garcia. Garcia was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.