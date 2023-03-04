HCSO: Man faces murder charges after a shooting on Friday

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Vanderburgh, Henderson,
Union and Posey Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Monday evening to Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 27.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday evening to a crest of 35.7 feet early Wednesday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Warrick,
Henderson, Daviess and Spencer Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 32.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 39.7 feet Tuesday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

HCSO: Man faces murder charges after a shooting on Friday

  • 0
Christopher L. Rideout

A Hopkins County Man is behind bars facing murder charges after a shooting on Friday evening, according to authorities.

Authorities say dispatch received a call on March 3 around 7:00 p.m. for a man killed.

Deputies say they were sent to a home on the 1700 block of Barnhill Road in Providence, Kentucky, and found 19-year-old Lonnell Holloway of Madisonville, Kentucky, dead.

Deputies say other people at the house had discrepancies in their statements of what happened. 

Detectives say Holloway died from gunshot wounds. 

Detectives say 20-year-old Christopher L. Rideout of Providence was responsible for Holloway's death.

Rideout was arrested for murder and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on no bond.

Recommended for you