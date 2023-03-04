HCSO: Man faces murder charges after a shooting on Friday

A Hopkins County Man is behind bars facing murder charges after a shooting on Friday evening, according to authorities.
Authorities say dispatch received a call on March 3 around 7:00 p.m. for a man killed.
Deputies say they were sent to a home on the 1700 block of Barnhill Road in Providence, Kentucky, and found 19-year-old Lonnell Holloway of Madisonville, Kentucky, dead.
Deputies say other people at the house had discrepancies in their statements of what happened.
Detectives say Holloway died from gunshot wounds.
Detectives say 20-year-old Christopher L. Rideout of Providence was responsible for Holloway's death.
Rideout was arrested for murder and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on no bond.