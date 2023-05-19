Health experts warn about tick season

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Right now, and over the next several months, ticks are at their most active.
Health officials are urging Tri-Staters to protect themselves against tick bites and tick-borne diseases.
The Indiana State Department of Health says we might’ve had a cool and wet spring, but ticks are already out, and they’re looking for their next meal.
Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne disease in Indiana. It’s found primarily in the northwest portion of the state.
But, Lyme disease isn’t the only tick-borne disease that Hoosiers are told to look out for this season. Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is also a concern.
“If you do find one that’s set in pretty good, go to your doctor. The trick to all of it is to get in sooner rather than later. Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and tularemia can be deadly,” says Dr. Mark Martin of Martin Family Practice in Evansville.
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is typically carried by American dog ticks, and even more so, lone star ticks.
“With Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, if I see a lone star tick, they’re going on antibiotics,” says Dr. Martin. “They’ll get these purple lesions all over them. They’ll start out as little purple dots all over and they’ll turn into bigger and bigger lesions over time.”
Doctors say, both Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever are very treatable if caught early.