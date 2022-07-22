Health insurance rates expected to rise as usage rises

A lot of people across the country refrained from visiting their doctor during the pandemic. But, people are starting to return, causing insurance rates to spike.
In 13 different states and Washington D.C., some health insurers are raising rates an average of 10% next year.
“I think what you’re seeing is insurers start to raise rates because of utilization more so than the actual cost of the individual procedure,” says Cheryl Wathen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Deaconess Health.
Indiana is one of those states expecting a price increase.
“In 2020, obviously, procedures, tests and treatments were down as people stayed home. They stayed away from facilities. We are starting to see patients come back because they feel the need to do that now,” Wathen tells 44News.
The increase is big after premiums remained virtually flat for several years during the pandemic.
Now, insurers are seeking to regain costs since people are starting to use their policies again.
“I think what’s happening is that the insurers and the actuaries out there are seeing this and that they know that next year, there’s probably going to be an influx of patients receiving care. So, I think they’re starting to raise their rates for that reason,” Wathen says.
The increase also comes combined with record-high inflation, driving up costs for just about everything including healthcare.
But, hospitals like Deaconess say, it’s important that people continue seeing their healthcare providers on a regular basis regardless.
Deaconess says even as insurance rates rise, it only takes one phone call to figure out the best plan for you.