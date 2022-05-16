Health professionals offer advice to make it through baby formula shortage

As the baby formula shortage continues to put a strain on families everywhere, Deaconess is sharing some tips to help parents make it through.
Dr. Melanie Custer says, she's advising her patients to switch formula's to a generic brand, if they can't find their usual formula.
"Please do not dilute your formula, that could change the child's electrolytes and have serious consequences. Often times I say try to find your generic to your brand name formula, formulas are so tightly controlled it is okay to switch over to generic," If your child has a sensitive stomach or allergy, she advises parents to make a trip to your pediatrician to try a sample formula.
Lactation Coordinator, Gretchen Moody, says they get a lot of calls about milk sharing."There's been Facebook messages saying hey I've got breast milk for you. So they're wondering if that's safe or not"
Moody says, unless you know that mom has been screened, you should not milk share. But if you are in need, there's still a way to get it.
"At the Women's Hospital, we are called a 'Milk Depo', so we take in all those moms that donate milk, they bring the milk to us then we ship it to Indianapolis to the Milk Bank then the process it, pasteurize it, sterilize it,"
Moody says, after it's processed, the hopsital buys it back from the Milk Bank (the cost to process it) to give to moms in need. All the mothers who donate are also screened for an viruses or medications that could be harmful to someone else's child.
Right now, they have not seen a huge increase in Donors. Anyone interested in donating, or receiving should contact Deaconess Health