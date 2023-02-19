1 in 3 parents give fever-reducing medicine when it may not be needed, new poll says

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Kentucky... Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Henderson, Union and Vanderburgh Counties. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Henderson, Vanderburgh, Daviess and Warrick Counties. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to early Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Saturday, February 18 the stage was 24.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday afternoon to a crest of 37.1 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 37.2 feet on 02/07/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&