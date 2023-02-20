145,000 cans of Enfamil ProSobee infant formula recalled over bacterial risk

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.Recent heavy rains have caused the Ohio River to rise. The river at
Mount Vernon is expected to reach flood stage early Wednesday
morning, and is forecast to crest at 36.7 feet Thursday evening.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night to Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 33.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday morning to a crest of 36.7 feet Thursday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.Due to recent heavy rain, the Ohio River is expected to continue to
rise. It is forecast to crest at Newburgh Dam at 41.4 feet Wednesday.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From this morning to early Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 38.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

145,000 cans of Enfamil ProSobee infant formula recalled over bacterial risk

  • 0

Reckitt, one of the main formula manufacturers in the US, said Monday that it is recalling two batches of Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula because of possible cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria.

The recall is being conducted out of an abundance of caution, the company says, as tests of the product have been negative for the bacteria and no illnesses have been reported.

Reckitt is recalling about 145,000 12.9-ounce cans of formula manufactured between August and September and distributed to stores across the US, Guam and Puerto Rico. They have a use-by date of March 1, 2024, on the bottom, along with the codes ZL2HZF or ZL2HZZ.

Consumers should throw out these products or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. No other ProSobee or Reckitt products are affected.

The company says that the cause of the issue "was linked to a material from a third party" and that it has taken "all appropriate corrective actions, including no longer sourcing this material from the supplier."

Cronobacter was behind a recall of Abbott Nutrition formula last year that exacerbated a nationwide shortage. Cronobacter infections are rare, but they can be serious and even fatal, especially in newborns. The bacteria lives in the environment, but infections in infants are often linked to powdered formula.

The US Food and Drug Administration received reports of four Cronobacter illnesses and two deaths in three states last year. The infants had all consumed powdered formula made at Abbott's Sturgis, Michigan, plant. The FDA identified Cronobacter in the plant, but genetic testing did not match it to the sick babies.

In the wake of the recall and shortage, the FDA said it is working on a plan to enhance its surveillance of baby formula for Cronobacter.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.