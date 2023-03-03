20,000 people may have been exposed to measles during religious gathering in Kentucky, CDC says

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...Missouri...Kentucky...
Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Carlisle, Fulton, Mississippi,
Ballard, Hickman, Pulaski and Alexander Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Ballard and Pulaski
Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Vanderburgh,
Daviess, Warrick and Spencer Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Vanderburgh,
Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Crittenden, Gallatin
and Union Counties.

.Over the next couple days the Ohio River will rise to minor flood
stage.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 345 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO LATE FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to late Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 27.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage early Monday
morning to 35.7 feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall early
Wednesday morning. It will rise to 35.7 feet early Wednesday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, Indiana and western
Kentucky, including the following counties, in southern Illinois,
Gallatin and White. In Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western
Kentucky, Henderson and Union.

* WHEN...Until 300 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads
remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to
excess runoff from earlier rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 133 PM CST, trained weather spotters reported that
flooding is ongoing. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have
fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, Carmi, Shawneetown,
Poseyville,  and New Harmony.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

&&

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 60 mph. Wind
gusts should decrease after 6 PM, when gusts in the 40 to 50
mph range are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

20,000 people may have been exposed to measles during religious gathering in Kentucky, CDC says

  • 0

About 20,000 people who attended a large religious gathering in Kentucky last month may have been exposed to measles, and undervaccinated attendees should quarantine and monitor symptoms for 21 days, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a Health Alert Network Advisory on Friday.

The CDC alert was sent to clinicians and public health officials after the Kentucky Department for Public Health identified a confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated individual on February 24. The individual had a history of recent international travel and attended a large religious gathering February 17 and 18 at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky, as previously reported by CNN.

According to the CDC, an estimated 20,000 people attended the gathering from Kentucky, other US states, and other countries during those days, and an undetermined number may have been exposed.

"If you attended the Asbury University gathering on February 17 or 18 and you are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated against measles, you should quarantine for 21 days after your last exposure and monitor yourself for symptoms of measles so that you do not spread measles to others," the CDC said in the health advisory.

CDC officials also recommend unvaccinated individuals who attended the gathering speak to their health care provider about getting vaccinated after completing quarantine, as two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles.

For people who think they have measles or have been exposed to someone with the virus, the CDC recommends isolating from others and calling to notify a health care facility before arriving to be tested.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that begins with symptoms typical of many respiratory illnesses followed by a characteristic rash that usually appears on the face and spreads downward three to five days after symptoms begin.

The CDC recommends that clinicians be on alert for cases of measles in anyone with compatible symptoms who attended the Kentucky event during February 17 or 18, had contact with an attendee or has recently traveled abroad, especially to countries with ongoing outbreaks.

"With declines in measles vaccination rates globally during the COVID-19 pandemic, measles outbreaks are occurring in all World Health Organization (WHO) Regions," the CDC said in the health advisory.

In the United States, measles cases increased from 49 in 2021 to 121 in 2022, all among children who weren't fully vaccinated, including outbreaks in Minnesota and Ohio.

CDC officials say the advisory in response to the Kentucky case highlights the "importance of early recognition, diagnosis, and appropriate treatment."

