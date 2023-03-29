A new procedure offers hope to 'no option' patients facing amputation because of severe circulation problems

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo. .Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause rising levels on the Ohio River. The river is expected to crest at all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by late in the weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday, March 28 the stage was 35.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. &&