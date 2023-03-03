A shortage of albuterol is about to get worse, especially in hospitals

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...
Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana...
East central Posey County in southwestern Indiana...
Western Henderson County in northwestern Kentucky...
Northeastern Union County in northwestern Kentucky...

* Until 100 PM CST.

* At 1218 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a
tornado was located near Corydon, or 9 miles northeast of
Breckinridge Center, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree
damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...
Henderson around 1230 PM CST.
Kasson around 1235 PM CST.

Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include
Evansville, Melody Hill and Darmstadt.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 2, and between
Mile Markers 10 and 20.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 17 and 29.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&


TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR WHITE, GALLATIN, POSEY, VANDERBURGH, HENDERSON AND
UNION COUNTIES...

At 837 AM CST, Thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned
area have begun to become more scattered. Between 2 and 4 inches of
rain have fallen. Trained spotters report widespread flooding.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area with additional storms this morning. Flash flooding is
already occurring.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, Carmi, Morganfield,
Shawneetown,  Poseyville, Uniontown, and New Harmony.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern White County in southeastern Illinois...
Northeastern Gallatin County in southern Illinois...
Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana...
Posey County in southwestern Indiana...
Henderson County in northwestern Kentucky...
Northeastern Crittenden County in western Kentucky...
Northeastern Caldwell County in western Kentucky...
Western McLean County in northwestern Kentucky...
Hopkins County in northwestern Kentucky...
Union County in northwestern Kentucky...
Webster County in northwestern Kentucky...

* Until 100 PM CST.

* At 1154 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Eldorado to near Sturgis, moving northeast at
75 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. These storms havea  history of
wind damage.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...
Evansville, Henderson, Madisonville, Mount Vernon, Morganfield,
Providence, Sturgis, Shawneetown, Melody Hill, Breckinridge Center,
Sebree, Darmstadt, Clay, Poseyville, Uniontown, Ridgway, New
Harmony, Dixon, Corydon and Cynthiana.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 84 and 86, between
Mile Markers 91 and 92, and between Mile Markers 114 and 148.
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 5, and between
Mile Markers 9 and 12.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 9 and 27.
Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 11.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CST for southern
Illinois...and western and northwestern Kentucky. A Tornado Watch
also remains in effect until 400 PM CST for southern and southeastern
Illinois...southwestern Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CST for southern
Illinois...and western and northwestern Kentucky. A Tornado Watch
also remains in effect until 400 PM CST for southern and southeastern
Illinois...southwestern Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 62 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 PM CST /5 PM EST/ THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

GALLATIN              SALINE                WHITE

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOONVILLE, CARMI, EVANSVILLE,
FORT BRANCH, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG,
POSEYVILLE, ROCKPORT, AND SHAWNEETOWN.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

A shortage of albuterol is about to get worse, especially in hospitals

Hospitals are closely watching an ongoing shortage of albuterol, which is used to treat people with breathing problems.

 Adobe Stock

An ongoing shortage of a medicine commonly used to treat people with breathing problems is expected to get worse after a major supplier to US hospitals shut down last week.

Liquid albuterol has been in short supply since last summer, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. It has been on the US Food and Drug Administration's shortages list since October. The news of the plant shutdown worries some doctors who work with patients with breathing problems such as asthma.

"This is definitely concerning, especially as we are coming out of the respiratory season where we had a big demand with RSV, Covid-19 and flu, and are now heading into spring allergy season when a lot of kids and adults experience asthma symptoms," said Dr. Juanita Mora, a national volunteer medical spokesperson for the American Lung Association and an allergist/immunologist based in Chicago. "This is a life-saving drug and being able to breathe is vital for everyone."

The manufacturer that recently shut down, Akorn Operating Company LLC, had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2020.

It was the only company to make certain albuterol products used for continuous nebulizer treatment. It's a staple in children's hospitals, but had been out of stock since last fall. Without that particular form of the product, hospitals have had to scramble to find alternatives.

"Members are either forced to compound it themselves to make the product or go to an outside third party source who is compounding the product," said Paula Gurz, senior director of pharmacy contracting with Premier Inc., a major group purchasing company for hospitals.

With the Akorn shutdown, Gurz said products from the one remaining major domestic source of liquid albuterol, Nephron Pharmacuticals, have been on back order. Nephron just started shipping albuterol last Friday, Gurz said, but to get back on track, "it's going to be an uphill climb."

Hospitals work around shortages

Hospitals around the country said they're watching the supply chain -- and their current stock -- closely. There's concern they might have to delay discharging patients because they don't have enough medicine, or that they may see more ER visits for people with breathing problems who don't have access to medicine.

Dr. Eryn Piper, a clinical pharmacist at Children's Hospital of New Orleans, said her hospital has been largely unaffected so far, but for months she has heard about retail pharmacies and other health systems that have had issues with albuterol shortages.

"The big problem we've been hearing about is inhalation solutions, not really the inhalers, it's more like the solutions that go into the nebulizer machines for inhalation that the patients breath in," said Piper.

Without the larger Akorn product, staff at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago had to squeeze out the albuterol contents from smaller packages.

It's "time-consuming and labor-intensive as it takes opening 40 containers to equal 20 mL (each patient on continuous albuterol requires 3-5 syringes per day)," said hospital spokesperson Julianne Bardele in an email.

When Nephron was unable to meet demand due to manufacturing issues, Bardele said Lurie had to make another temporary switch to a different concentration and use an alternative liquid bronchodilator, levalbuterol.

Most hospital pharmacies are aware of supply issues for many medicines, particularly pediatric medicines, said T.J. Grimm, the director of retail and ambulatory services at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, and they try to keep a higher stock -- especially of the less expensive medicines like albuterol.

"Just so we can cover situations like this," Grimm said.

Grimm said his system has albuterol supply for a couple of months still, but he's frustrated and concerned about the supply chain.

"When you have supply chains that are just-in-time, it can create some issues with when something goes off," Grimm added. "There's the short-term crisis we all have to get through and then there's a longer term. We need to think about these things a little more strategically, especially with our kids."

Dr. Jerrod Milton, the chief clinical officer at Children's Hospital Colorado, said they've been paying close attention to the albuterol shortages for many months. The hospital has experienced shortages in the past, and has continued to implement protocols to conserve doses.

"Challenges are what we deal with when it comes to pediatric medicine. We consider most of the kids that we take care of as somewhat therapeutic orphans," Milton said. "It's just another one of the myriad of shortages that we have to deal with, I guess."

Supply chain concerns

Jessica Daley, the group vice president of strategic sourcing for Premier, said that she doesn't anticipate that the albuterol shortage will be an ongoing problem for years, but when the market has only a handful of suppliers, "it makes for a very tight market, a very concerning market right now."

Daley said there are things hospitals can do to help, such as protocol changes, making products on site and finding different suppliers.

The Children's Hospital Association stepped in to help when it heard from members having difficulty finding enough supply. The association worked with STAQ Pharma, a facility that provides compounded pediatric medication, to start production on batches of albuterol for children's hospitals in the sizes they needed.

"We've been creative and trying to work proactively. So when we think there's going to be a problem, we're trying to plan ahead," said Terri Lyle Wilson, director of supply chain services for the Children's Hospital Association.

STAQ should be at full production by May, so hospitals will have a steady, stable supply ahead of the next season in which respiratory viruses are in wide circulation, the association says.

Daley at Premier said that in an ideal world, there would be more suppliers of these products, particularly with generic drugs, so that when there is a problem with one, the market could handle it. When there is a concentration of manufacturing with a small number of suppliers, it is very hard to recover, she said.

"We really advocate for diversity and supply to prevent types these types of issues," Daley said. "Meaning at least three globally, geographically diverse suppliers that are supplying the market with sufficient products."

Guidance for patients

For patients, Piper at Children's Hospital of New Orleans said they are encouraging patients with breathing problems to take precautions and avoid asthma triggers if possible. She said if a patient's usual pharmacy runs out, it's also good to check with a doctor to see if there is another medication that's available.

Inhalers don't seem to be impacted by the shortage so far, but Daley said if people panic about the lack of albuterol for hospitals, that could change.

"Albuterol is one of those things that if there's a patient who needs it, you want to have it all the time. So there's always that potential for the market to respond and react in a way that that will then create downstream shortages of other sizes or presentations of a product," Daley said.

To avoid that problem, Milton at Children's Hospital Colorado said it's simple: "Talk to a provider and see if there are alternatives," Milton said. "And please don't hoard."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

