Allergy season is starting earlier and lasting longer. Here's how to manage the pollen onslaught

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana... Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Gallatin, Crittenden, Union and Hardin Counties. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties. Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Union, Vanderburgh and Posey Counties. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick and Daviess Counties. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until late Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 35.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. &&