Ascension St. Vincent Evansville unveils new stroke technology

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Ascension St. Vincent Evansville unveiled new stroke care technology that will offer patients the best chance at recovery after suffering a stroke. The new technology will give 3D, live images, giving doctors the best chance possible to remove the clot that is causing the stroke in the patient.
"This is a technology that's really state of the art, its becoming more widely used for stroke patients," said Dr. Heidi Dunniway, Chief Medical Officer.
Thrombectomy is the surgical procedure to remove a blood clot from a blood vessel. A blood clot blocking blood flow to the brain is what causes strokes in patients. It can cause a person to lose feeling in part of their body and effect necessary functions. This new state of the art technology will allow doctors to see directly where the clot is and remove it.
"If patients come in and they have a blood clot that we can get to, we can thread a catheter up and remove it, there by limiting the damage the stroke has caused," said Dr. Allison Weaver, Medical Director of the Stroke Program.
When it comes to strokes, time is of the essence. The technology will not only helps doctors but will greatly benefits the patients.
"It dramatically increases the possibility they regain strength on that side, regain ability to swallow and hopefully get back home with good rehab," Dr. Weaver says.
By having this kind of technology at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, this will bring patients from around the area.
"When you look at the catchment area of the hospitals in Evansville, we have about a 3 hour drive around us," Dr. Dunniway says. "Any hospital in that range, any patient in that range could potentially come here instead of a larger center."
Ascension St. Vincent Evansville says their live goal date for the new technology will be August 28th.