 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 3rd for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Brain eating amoeba move into Indiana

  • Updated
  • 0

Its a low rise infection but is something you need to be aware of. Brain eating amoeba has made its way north into states like Indiana and can be fatal.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A new CDC report came out on the rise of brain eating amoeba and how they are spreading to northern states such as Indiana. Amoeba can enter the brain through the nose and begin eating away at brain tissue. This results in a rare and fatal condition.

"This particular disease people will get when they will swim and not only swim but put their head down," said Dr. Waseem Ahmad, an infectious disease doctor at Ascension St. Vincent. 

The single cell organisms are usually found in fresh water, such as lakes or rivers. Due to recent climate changes, amoeba has spread north. It happens when your head submerges underwater in unfiltered water gets in your nose. 

"So the chances are neglectable but not zero, if they are properly chlorinated water pools are there and are properly managed chances are neglectable but not zero," said Dr. Ahmad. 

Symptoms to look out for include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, or stiff neck. Symptoms pop up just after a week of contact and will rapidly get worse.

"Its a meningitis's so a brain infection, so they have an issue of confusion, comatose," said Dr. Ahmad. 

Dr. Ahmad says while the infection is rare, it is important to be aware of it. If someone is affected, seek medical help immediately. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device