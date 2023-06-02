Brain eating amoeba move into Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A new CDC report came out on the rise of brain eating amoeba and how they are spreading to northern states such as Indiana. Amoeba can enter the brain through the nose and begin eating away at brain tissue. This results in a rare and fatal condition.
"This particular disease people will get when they will swim and not only swim but put their head down," said Dr. Waseem Ahmad, an infectious disease doctor at Ascension St. Vincent.
The single cell organisms are usually found in fresh water, such as lakes or rivers. Due to recent climate changes, amoeba has spread north. It happens when your head submerges underwater in unfiltered water gets in your nose.
"So the chances are neglectable but not zero, if they are properly chlorinated water pools are there and are properly managed chances are neglectable but not zero," said Dr. Ahmad.
Symptoms to look out for include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, or stiff neck. Symptoms pop up just after a week of contact and will rapidly get worse.
"Its a meningitis's so a brain infection, so they have an issue of confusion, comatose," said Dr. Ahmad.
Dr. Ahmad says while the infection is rare, it is important to be aware of it. If someone is affected, seek medical help immediately.