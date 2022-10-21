Breast cancer survivor says early detection saved her life

It’s more than just a month to wear pink. It’s a month dedicated to promoting screening and prevention of a far too common disease.
The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Local doctors and breast cancer survivors say it's the perfect opportunity to remind women of how critical it is to know the risks and take the steps to detect them.
“When I was first diagnosed, I was totally shocked,” says Jacky Grossman.
Jacky used to accompany her mother to cancer treatments and appointments.
Because of that, she understood her own risks of developing cancer, and decided to take extra steps.
Jacky scheduled ultrasound check ups in between her annually-scheduled mammogram.
“In February of 2021, they found the cancer in my ultrasound. It ended up being HER2+. It can spread fast. I was fortunate that I found it six months after my mammogram instead of waiting a year,” Jacky tells 44News.
They caught her cancer early. She was in Stage 1A.
“You accept it. You take it one day at a time and you don’t look at what’s going to happen next month or 6 months down the road. You worry about today,” Jacky says.
Jacky said before she even got home that day, she was getting calls from doctors and nurses already getting a treatment plan going.
She says with their help, she fought it aggressively.
“You have to fight like a girl and beat it. I’m cancer free since April and I think I’m doing pretty good,” Jacky says.
Friday, October 21st is also National Mammography Day.
Doctors say this day is so important because mammograms save lives.
“It is by far the most commonly diagnosed malignancy in women in the United States. It’s estimated that probably 1 out of 8 women in their lifetime will be diagnosed with breast cancer,” says Jacky’s doctor, Dr. Tony Stephens, Medical Oncologist and Hematologist at Ascension St. Vincent.
Dr. Stephens says Jacky’s commitment to regular screenings was critical to her early diagnosis.
“It has been clearly established to reduce the risk of dying from breast cancer if it is detected at an early stage,” Dr. Stephens tells 44News.
Jacky couldn’t agree more.
“Always make sure you get checked. Always make time to have those mammograms,” Jacky says.
Jacky says cancer changed her life, and the month of October means a whole lot more now that she’s a survivor.
“I’ve been through it. I know what to expect, and if it comes back, I’ll fight it just like I fought it the first time,” Jacky says.