California bill seeks to ban sale of foods with chemicals linked to cancer and other health issues

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...
Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers, Shawneetown,
Olmsted and Cairo.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will likely cause significant rises on the Ohio
River.  Based on the current rainfall forecast, many locations are
expected to go above flood stage next week.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY, APRIL
02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning to a crest of 41.7 feet Wednesday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From this evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

California bill seeks to ban sale of foods with chemicals linked to cancer and other health issues

  • 0
California bill seeks to ban sale of foods with chemicals linked to cancer and other health issues

A bill has been introduced in the California Assembly seeking to ban use of red dye No. 3 — commonly used in processed food products — and other chemicals in foods.

 Jen Gauld/Adobe Stock

Some chemicals linked to health issues have been banned in food products in the European Union, while the United States has allowed use at levels determined safe. A bill recently introduced in the California State Assembly could start to change that.

Assembly Bill 418, or AB 418, seeks to prohibit the manufacture, sale or distribution of food products in California containing red dye No. 3, titanium dioxide, potassium bromate, brominated vegetable oil or propylparaben, according to a news release from the Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel's office, who introduced the bill with fellow Democratic lawmaker Buffy Wicks. If passed, the bill would go into effect January 1, 2025.

Titanium dioxide is a powder used as a white colorant or to give a smooth texture in candies and other processed foods. Potassium bromate is added to baked goods to help dough strengthen and rise higher. In some beverages, brominated vegetable oil keeps citrus flavoring from floating to the top. Propylparabens are used for antimicrobial food preservation.

In the EU, these chemicals are banned "due to scientific studies that have demonstrated significant public health harms, including increased risk of cancer, behavioral issues in children, harm to the reproductive system, and damage to the immune system," Gabriel's news release says.

A search of the Environmental Working Group's Eat Well Guide returns nearly 3,000 products that use red dye No. 3 as an ingredient, including popular candies such as Skittles, Nerds candies and Trolli gummies; protein shakes; instant rice and potato products; and boxed cake mixes.

CNN has reached out to Mars — the parent company of Skittles — and Ferrara USA — the parent company of Nerds and Trolli products — for comment on the proposed legislation but has not yet received a response.

"We know that they are harmful and that children are likely eating more of these chemicals than adults," Susan Little, senior advocate of California government affairs for the Environmental Working Group, said in the release. "It makes no sense that the same products food manufacturers sell in California are sold in the EU but without these toxic chemicals."

The chemicals can be used in foods because of a loophole in the US Food and Drug Administration's Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act that's known as the Generally Recognized as Safe rule. In the context of food, the guidance states the use of certain additives is not subject to premarket approval requirements if the additives meet specific criteria that experts have deemed to be safe for consumption.

A California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment study that found red dye No. 3 can make children vulnerable to behavioral difficulties — such as decreased attention — also concluded that current federal levels for safe intake of food dyes might not protect children's brain health. The analysis noted that the current legal levels, set decades ago by the FDA, don't consider newer research, according to the Environmental Working Group.

An FDA spokesperson declined to comment to CNN due to the pending legislation.

Linda Birnbaum, former director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, expressed support for the bill during a Thursday news conference advocating for the removal of red dye No. 3 from food products.

"As California goes, eventually so goes the nation because manufacturers don't want to make things that they can't sell to the fifth-largest economy in the world," Birnbaum said. "So California's actions have major impact not only in the US but worldwide."

How to avoid some of these ingredients

The FDA requires manufacturers to list red dye No. 3 as an ingredient on food labels. Those who are concerned should check ingredient lists as a first step. Red dye No. 3 is listed as "FD&C Red #3."

In medications, you can look for dyes in the "inactive ingredients" section or look for dye-free versions of some drugs, Consumer Reports suggests.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.