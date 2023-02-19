Can a monogamous couple happily become nonmonogamous? It's possible but not easy, experts say

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky... Ohio River at Mount Vernon. .Recent heavy rains have caused the Ohio River to rise. The river at Mount Vernon is expected to reach flood stage Tuesday afternoon, and is forecast to crest at 37.1 feet Thursday afternoon. For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to early Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Sunday, February 19, the stage was estimated at 28.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday afternoon to a crest of 37.1 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. &&