Careful hygiene with powdered formula and breast pump equipment can help prevent dangerous bacteria infection, CDC report warns

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...Missouri...Kentucky...
Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Carlisle, Fulton, Mississippi,
Ballard, Hickman, Pulaski and Alexander Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Ballard and Pulaski
Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Vanderburgh,
Daviess, Warrick and Spencer Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Vanderburgh,
Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Crittenden, Gallatin
and Union Counties.

.Over the next couple days the Ohio River will rise to minor flood
stage.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 345 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO LATE FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to late Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 27.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage early Monday
morning to 35.7 feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall early
Wednesday morning. It will rise to 35.7 feet early Wednesday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Driving Conditions Due to High Winds...

The Kentucky Department of Transportation has reported that numerous
high-profile vehicles have overturned this afternoon across west
Kentucky, especially along Interstate 24 in Christian County. A
High Wind Warning remains in effect until 9 PM and the strong
southwest and west winds will continue to gust 50 to 60 mph
through sunset before calming down.

Drivers of high profile vehicles are urged to exercise extreme
caution, especially on Interstates 24, 69, 169, and 165.

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 60 mph. Wind
gusts should decrease after 6 PM, when gusts in the 40 to 50
mph range are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Careful hygiene with powdered formula and breast pump equipment can help prevent dangerous bacteria infection, CDC report warns

  • 0

Cronobacter sakazakii, the bacteria that contaminated a major infant formula manufacturing plant and led to a nationwide shortage, is a common natural pathogen. It's harmless for most people, but it can be life threatening for infants, especially those who are born prematurely or with weakened immune systems.

Infections caused by the bacteria are rare, but a new report published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlights the importance of proper sanitation of breast pump equipment and safe storage and preparation of powdered infant formula.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, Cronobacter sakazakii can enter homes and other spaces on hands, shoes and other contaminated surfaces. It is "especially good at surviving in dry foods."

In one case outlined in the new CDC report, a 14-day-old infant was hospitalized in September 2021 with fever, irritability and excessive crying, along with a mouth infection and diaper rash. The genetic makeup of the bacteria found in the infant's cerebrospinal fluid was a close match to the bacteria found in an open can of powdered formula in the home. A second strain of bacteria was also found on an open water container that was used to prepare the formula.

Most cases of Cronobacter infection are treatable with antibiotics, and this infant made a full recovery after 21 days of intravenous antibiotics.

However, it can lead to meningitis, sepsis and other devastating complications such as permanent brain damage. About 40% of infants who develop meningitis die, according to the CDC.

In a case from February 2022, an infant died two weeks after symptoms developed -- despite treatment with antibiotics. This infant was born prematurely, and symptoms included fever, slow heart rate, trouble breathing and seizures.

According to the CDC report, the bacteria matched samples from breast pump devices that were used at home. An interview found that the parts were cleaned in a household sink, sanitized and sometimes assembled while still moist. No bacteria were recovered from the milk samples, milk fortifier samples, breast pump devices from the hospital or unopened powdered formula from the hospital.

"Because of the widespread presence of C. sakazakii in the environment, caregivers of infants should follow safe hygiene, preparation, and storage practices, and learn steps to protect infants from infection," the authors of the CDC report wrote. They encouraged health care providers to promote increased education around the risks and necessary precautions, particularly for those families with infants who are most at risk.

Cronobacter bacteria was at the center of the nationwide infant formula shortage that started last year.

Multiple popular brands of powdered formula were recalled and production at a major manufacturing plant was halted after the US Food and Drug Administration received reports of four infections, including two deaths, among infants who had consumed formula from the Abbott Nutrition facility. An FDA investigation did detect Cronobacter bacteria in the plant, but genetic testing couldn't link that bacteria to the sick infants.

According to the CDC report from Friday, most cases of Cronobacter sakazakii infection in infants are "not associated with outbreaks but likely occur because of isolated instances of contamination of infant feeding products and equipment in the home."

The CDC estimates that there are about 18 invasive infections among infants each year in the US. However, it is not a nationally notifiable condition, so the actual incidence is unknown.

However, in response to the events that led to the formula shortage, the FDA laid out a plan outlining proposed changes to enhance surveillance of infant formula for the bacteria. Among the proposed actions from the FDA was a point to make Cronobacter sakazakii infections among infants a nationally notifiable condition, which would require doctors to report cases to public health officials.

