CDC approves RSV vaccines for older adults, expects availability this fall

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 417 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

FRANKLIN              HAMILTON              JEFFERSON
WABASH                WAYNE                 WHITE

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BOONVILLE, CARMI, EVANSVILLE,
FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GRAYVILLE, MCLEANSBORO, MOUNT CARMEL,
MOUNT VERNON, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, ROCKPORT, WEST FRANKFORT,
AND WEST SALEM.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON EDT/ TO
8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Illinois, southwest Indiana and
the Pennyrile region of western Kentucky. This includes areas
from Mount Carmel Illinois, across the Evansville and Owensboro
areas, to Madisonville Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ to 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms over southwest Indiana, the
Wabash Valley of southern Illinois, and areas of northwest
Kentucky will delay the start of the hazardous heat until
Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Indiana and Kentucky environmental agencies have called for an
Air Quality Alert for their respective areas, including southwest
Indiana and western Kentucky. This alert is in effect until
midnight CDT tonight.

Everyone may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups
may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to greatly limit their outdoor activities to
reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

CDC approves RSV vaccines for older adults, expects availability this fall

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday gave the green light to two new RSV vaccines for older adults and expects them to be available in the fall.

The endorsement from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky follows recommendations from the agency’s independent vaccine advisory committee and approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration.

The vaccine from GSK was the world’s first RSV vaccine for older adults, and the vaccine from Pfizer was the second to be approved by the federal agencies.

RSV, which is short for respiratory syncytial virus, is a highly contagious virus that causes flu-like illness in people of all ages. Although RSV is often associated with babies and young children, it can also be dangerous for seniors. In the US, as many as 160,000 older adults are hospitalized each year with RSV, and thousands die as a result of their infection.

The RSV hospitalization rate among seniors in the most recent season was higher than it’s been for at least six years, according to data from the CDC. There were also high levels of flu, and Covid-19 is still in circulation.

“These vaccines provide an opportunity to help protect older adults against severe RSV illness at a time when multiple respiratory infections are likely to circulate,” the CDC said in a statement.

Single doses of the vaccines will be available to adults 60 and older using “shared clinical decision-making,” based on conversations between people and their health care providers about what is appropriate for them.

Those at highest risk for severe illness include people with chronic heart or lung disease, those with weakened immune systems and those living in nursing homes or long-term care facilities, according to the CDC.

More RSV vaccines may be on the way, too. Moderna is finishing its Phase 3 trial of an mRNA vaccine for RSV in older adults and expects to submit results to the FDA within the next few months. Bavarian Nordic also said it will report results from a Phase 3 trial of its RSV vaccine for older adults this year.

The FDA is reviewing Pfizer’s maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and is expected to make a decision by the end of August.

