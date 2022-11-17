CDC investigating Listeria outbreak linked to enoki mushrooms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a new warning on a Listeria outbreak linked to enoki mushrooms.
An alert from the CDC on Thursday says that two people have been infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria, one from Michigan and one from Nevada. According to the CDC, both of the infected patients have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported at this time.
The CDC says that the true number of people sick in the outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and that the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses.
Both individuals who fell ill reported eating enoki mushrooms at restaurants or eating at restaurants with menu items containing enoki mushrooms.
The CDC says that investigators are currently working to identify specific brands of the mushrooms that could be connected to the outbreak. No recall had been issued as of the time of this article's publishing.
For more information on Listeria and the enoki mushrooms, visit cdc.gov.