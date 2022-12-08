Children as young as 6 months can now receive an updated Covid-19 vaccine

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE..Portions of Southwest Indiana, Western Kentucky, and far Southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions will develop in areas of low visibility. Use extra caution on the roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down... use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&