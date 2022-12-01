 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In southwest Indiana, the counties of Posey,
Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, and Pike. In southern Illinois,
counties along and north of Highway 13. In southeast Missouri,
Perry County.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds from the south will create
dangerous crosswinds for vehicles traveling on east-west
highways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Dawson Springs school attendance rates are down; multiple illnesses going around school

dawson springs school bus

Attendance numbers are considerably low at Dawson Springs High School. The school has been bombarded with dozens of cases of RSV and the flu.

The November meeting of the Dawson Springs Education took place this past Monday, on November 28, to address issues the school has been enduring. 

In the enrollment and attendance report, it was confirmed that the district’s attendance rate for the month is at 87.51% which is considered low. 

Leaders across the district are sending notes to parents urging them to keep their sick children at home until their symptoms improve and are fever free for 24 hours without medication.

We spoke with the Hopkins County Superintendent, Leonard Whalen, on how the school is dealing with the decline in attendance at Dawson Springs High School. 

“Typically our attendance runs more in the 94-96%. We continue to stress the same thing we stressed back during Covid” Hand washing, covering your mouth when you cough, and sanitizing your hands regularly.”

Teacher and staff numbers have been recently affected as well, but have been looking better for staff in the last few weeks. 

As the absences continue, the schools have been adamant on helping and making sure students are caught up with their school work.

 

