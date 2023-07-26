Discovery of 27 rabid bats in Illinois prompts warning from health officials

ILLINOIS (WEVV) — Health officials in Illinois are issuing a public health warning after the discovery of more than two dozen rabid bats around the state.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) issued the alert on Wednesday, and said that 27 rabid bats have been found in fourteen of the state's counties so far this year.
According to IDPH, there have been five rabid bats each in Kankakee and Lake counties, four in Cook County, and three in McHenry County. Rabies has also been found in bats in Bureau, Clark, DeKalb, Macon, McLean, Peoria, Rock Island, Sangamon, Wayne, and Will counties.
Rabies is a deadly virus that affects the brain and nervous system. According to the state health department, people can get rabies from being bitten by an infected animal. It can also be contracted when saliva from a rabid animal comes into contact with a person’s eyes, nose, mouth, or an open wound.
A bat’s teeth are small, so someone who has been bitten by a bat may not know it, or small children may not be able to communicate it. IDPH says that if someone wakes up to find a bat in the room, that is also considered an exposure even if they cannot identify a bite.
It's also recommended to take steps to protect your pets against rabies exposure.
“Rabies is a fatal but preventable disease,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “It is important that Illinois residents know how to prevent rabies exposure to protect themselves and their loved ones. Rabies can be prevented in a number of ways including vaccinating pets, being cautious around wildlife, and seeking medical care immediately after a potential exposure. If exposed, please seek medical attention immediately.”
For more information on steps you can take against rabies, visit the IDPH website.