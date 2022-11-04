Doctors seeing high rate of flu in kids earlier than usual

Doctors are urging schools to take steps to prevent the spread of illness as flu season approaches.
The temperatures might be unseasonably warm recently, but that doesn’t mean respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV aren’t spreading at high rates.
Hospitals are saying it's the worst RSV season they’ve seen in years and now, the flu is starting to leave seats in Tri-State classrooms empty.
Of course, people of all ages can catch the flu, but school-aged children are in the group with the highest rate of illness.
That’s why school classrooms feel the effects of flu season every year.
“A child came in and said that they were the 13th kid sent home from their class that day. So, we’re seeing a large, large volume of influenza A earlier than we expect,” says Dr. Gwen Shelton, Ascension St. Vincent Warrick Hospital General Pediatrician.
Henderson County and Hopkins County schools say they have seen an increase in absences due to illness. Owensboro Schools say attendance in the city is down 1% from the previous week district wide. However, they don’t know what each absence is due to.
Regardless, doctors say it’s critical for schools to get ahead of the spread so that students can stay in the classroom as much as possible.
“I really strongly recommend that all kids get influenza shots. Please wash your hands, keep your distance, stay home if you’re sick, and make sure as an individual that you’re taking good care of your health,” says Dr. Shelton.