Dr. Sanjay Gupta: 6 keys to keeping sharp in 2023

Weather Alert

...Black Ice From Freezing Drizzle Through Early This Morning... With temperatures in the 20s in the wake of a cold front, wet roadways may refreeze and form patches of black ice. This is most likely on untreated secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses. Freezing drizzle has been occurring through the overnight hours and is likely to continue to fall through the early morning today in the Evansville Tri-State and Kentucky Pennyrile. This freezing rain will cause additional icing, the impacts of which will linger after freezing drizzle ends. Travelers should remain alert for changing roadway conditions early this morning.