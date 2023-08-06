Dr. Sanjay Gupta: Cannabis is having a senior moment

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern White, southwestern Wabash, southeastern Edwards, northwestern Vanderburgh, southern Gibson and northern Posey Counties through 1230 AM CDT... At 1138 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Crossville, or 11 miles south of Albion, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near... New Harmony around 1150 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Poseyville, Cynthiana, Blairsville, Haubstadt, Kasson, Darmstadt and Evansville. This includes the following highways... Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 23 and 28. Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 29. Interstate 64 in Illinois between Mile Markers 125 and 130. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern Illinois. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Indiana. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH